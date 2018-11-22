English
 »   »   »  2.0 First Show To Begin At This Time; The Rajinikanth Starrer Set To Create New Records!

2.0 First Show To Begin At This Time; The Rajinikanth Starrer Set To Create New Records!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2.0, the magnum opus of Shankar-Rajinikanth team will be making its starry entry to the theatres on November 29, 2018. Nothing much has to be said about the hype of the film and the audiences are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of the film of this year. We have 1 more week to go for the release of the movie and the theatres across the country are gearing up to offer the perfect platform for the movie. It is sure to get a record release and now, we have some reports regarding the time at which the first show of the film will be screened. Read on to know more about the same here..

    First Show At 4 AM

    It has been revealed that the first show of 2.0 will begin at 4 AM and the confirmation regarding the same has from Kerala. According to a Facebook post by Aries Plex SL Cinemas, one of the prominent centres in Thiruvananthapuram, the premiere show of 2.0 will commence at 4 AM.

    A New Record

    In the Facebook post, it has also been mentioned that all the other premiers will be following this particular time zone. It has also been mentioned that the theatre complex will play 34 shows of 2.0 in Tamil & Hindi, which again is a new record.

    A Big Release In Kerala

    Meanwhile, 2.0 is all set to get a big release in Kerala as well. Mulakupaadam Films has bagged the satellite rights of the movie and if reports are to be believed, the film might get a record release and thus overtaking the Vijay starrer Sarkar in terms of the number of screens.

    Reservations Started

    Meanwhile, the online booking for 2.0 has been opened in some of the centres across the country. It has indeed opened to a grand reception with the audiences grabbing the tickets to see 2.0 on the very first day of its release.

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth
    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue