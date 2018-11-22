 »   »   »  2.0 First Show To Begin At This Time; The Rajinikanth Starrer Set To Create New Records!

First Show At 4 AM

It has been revealed that the first show of 2.0 will begin at 4 AM and the confirmation regarding the same has from Kerala. According to a Facebook post by Aries Plex SL Cinemas, one of the prominent centres in Thiruvananthapuram, the premiere show of 2.0 will commence at 4 AM.

A New Record

In the Facebook post, it has also been mentioned that all the other premiers will be following this particular time zone. It has also been mentioned that the theatre complex will play 34 shows of 2.0 in Tamil & Hindi, which again is a new record.

A Big Release In Kerala

Meanwhile, 2.0 is all set to get a big release in Kerala as well. Mulakupaadam Films has bagged the satellite rights of the movie and if reports are to be believed, the film might get a record release and thus overtaking the Vijay starrer Sarkar in terms of the number of screens.

Reservations Started

Meanwhile, the online booking for 2.0 has been opened in some of the centres across the country. It has indeed opened to a grand reception with the audiences grabbing the tickets to see 2.0 on the very first day of its release.