 »   »   »  2.0 Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers Within Hours Of Its Release

It is an open secret that 2.0 is the biggest and most talked-about Tamil film in the recent times. The Shankar directorial has created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs because of its impressive visual appeal and mesmerising trailer. The film marks the first collaboration between 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth and the Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar and this has added to the buzz in a big way. 2.0 hit the screens today(November 29, 2018) and it seems to have set the box office on fire.
Now, here is some shocking news for the 'Thalaiva Army'.
2.0 Full Movie Leaked
In a disturbing development, 2.0 has been leaked online by Tamilrockers merely hours after its release. The full movie is available online for 'free downloading'. This is bound to ruffle a few feathers and leave those associated with 2.0 in a state of shock.
Will The BO Collections Be Affected?
2.0 has been shot against a mammoth budget of Rs 500 Crore and it needs to have a strong and long run at the box office in order to be a commercial success. As the full movie has been leaked online the box office collections are bound to be affected. And,needless to say, this is extremely unfortunate.
The Teaser Was Leaked Before Release
This is not the first time that 2.0 has fallen prey to piracy. Its teaser was leaked even before it was ready and this hurt Thalaiva's fans big time. Condemning the leak, Soundarya Rajinikanth had called it a 'heartless act'
Her Exact Words
"Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium," she had added.
The Background
The problem of piracy has been plaguing the Tamil film industry for quite some time now. U Turn, Sarkar and Seema Raja are just a few of the major films that fell prey to piracy on the release day itself. Vada Chennai and Sandakozhi 2 are some of the other recent releases that were leaked on Tamilrockers in no time.
The Bottomline..
Over the past few years, those in authority have taken steps to combat piracy and tried to put an end to the menace. However, the problem still persists. Piracy is a grave crime and it is high time that people realise the same. Enough said!
