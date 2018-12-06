 »   »   »  2.0 Is Set To Create Yet Another Big Record After Taking The Box Office By Storm!

2.0 To Release In China

The makers of 2.0 has confirmed that they will be releasing the movie in China as well. According to a note released by Lyca Productions, they will associate with HY Media, which is one of the prominent production and ditribution companies in China.

The Number Of Screens

It has also been revealed that the film will be released in 10,000 theatres in China with 56,000 screens in total. Importantly, the 3D version will be released in 47,000 screens.

A Record Release

The makers have revealed that dubbed and subtitle version of 2.0 will be releasing in China and it will reach the theatres in May 2019. With such a huge number of screens, the 2.0 will go on to become the biggest ever 3D release for any foreign language film in China.

Indian Movies In China

Even in the past, we have seen Indian films working wonders at the box office. Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar had enjoyed a phenomenal run in China. Let us wait and see whether 2.0 will go on to recreate the same kind of success or not.