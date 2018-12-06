English
 »   »   »  2.0 Is Set To Create Yet Another Big Record After Taking The Box Office By Storm!

2.0 Is Set To Create Yet Another Big Record After Taking The Box Office By Storm!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2.0 has been breaking one records after another at the worldwide box office. The Rajinikanth starrer, which is by far the biggest ever Indian movie ever made, has lived up to its stature and the box office numbers indicate the same. Most recently, the makers of the films themselves announced that the movie had crossed 500-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. 2.0 is sure to go newer heights in the days to come and the film has the mileage to be an all-time top grosser. While the film is continuing its fabulous run, 2.0 is also gearing up to create yet another big record. Read on to know more about the same here.

    2.0 To Release In China

    The makers of 2.0 has confirmed that they will be releasing the movie in China as well. According to a note released by Lyca Productions, they will associate with HY Media, which is one of the prominent production and ditribution companies in China.

    The Number Of Screens

    It has also been revealed that the film will be released in 10,000 theatres in China with 56,000 screens in total. Importantly, the 3D version will be released in 47,000 screens.

    A Record Release

    The makers have revealed that dubbed and subtitle version of 2.0 will be releasing in China and it will reach the theatres in May 2019. With such a huge number of screens, the 2.0 will go on to become the biggest ever 3D release for any foreign language film in China.

    Indian Movies In China

    Even in the past, we have seen Indian films working wonders at the box office. Aamir Khan's Dangal and Secret Superstar had enjoyed a phenomenal run in China. Let us wait and see whether 2.0 will go on to recreate the same kind of success or not.

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue