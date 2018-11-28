 »   »   »  2.0 Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer!

Arnold Schwarzenegar

Interestingly, many other actors were initially considered for the character played by Akshay Kumar in the movie. In fact, director Shankar also revealed that they had talked to Arnold Schwaznegar for the role.

The Budget Of The Movie

2.0 is rightly the costliest ever movie in the history of Indian cinema. Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds, 2.0's total budget including promotions is expected to have touched the 500-Crore mark.

Not A Sequel

Interestingly, 2.0 is not a sequel to the blockbuster movie Enthiran as many of the audiences consider. It is just that the characters Chitti and Vaseegaran have been placed in a different story line.

Aishwarya Rai's Presence

In one of the interviews given to Behindwoods, Shankar has revealed that Aishwarya Rai's character Sana is a part of the script of the movie but the film won't have any visual appearance of the character.

The Surprise

The audiences are awaiting for the big surprises to be unveiled in the theatres. One of the promo videos suggested that Rajinikanth will be seen in different makeovers. While 3 makeovers of the actor were revealed, the audiences have been left guessing with the suspense revolving the fourth getup as well.

The VFX Works

2,0 is rightly expected to be a visual extravaganza and the VFX works of the film are expected to be world class. In fact, a lot of time has been invested by the team for the perfection of the VFX works.

2.0 Pre-release Business

2.0 is expected to have recovered more than 80 % of its budget in the form of the pre-release business that it has had. If reports are to be believed, the movie has already done a business of above 450 Crores.

Postponements

2.0 is definitely one of the highly awaited movies. The film was expected to release earlier, but the film underwent postponements owing to the delay in the VFX works.