 »   »   »  2.0 New Poster: The Wait For Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s Film Just Got Harder

The iconic Rajinikanth is arguably one of the most talented and successful stars in Tamil film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charming screen presence, humble nature, good sense of humour and stylish on-screen mannerisms. At present, he is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited 2.0. The sci-fi thriller is the biggest film of the year and it has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs thanks to its impressive trailer and impressive production values.

Now, here is some awesome news for the Thalaiva Army. In an exciting development, the makers of the film have released a superb new poster. In it we see Chitti in all his glory. It goes without saying that the poster bears testimony to Rajini's star power and proves that he is a mass hero in the truest sense.

In case you did not know, 2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 release Enthiran/Robot and it has been directed by Shankar. Besides Rajini, it also has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead. Bollywood's 'Khiladi' will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. His scary new look is touted to be a major highlight of 2.0.

Produced by Lyca, 2.0 is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2018.

Most Read: Ahead Of 2.0 Release, View 10 Pictures Of The Sizzling Amy Jackson!