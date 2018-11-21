 »   »   »  2.0 New Stills: Amy Jackson's Cool Avatar Is Sure To Make Rajinikanth Go 'WOW'

The ravishing Amy Jackson is one of the most sought-after young stars in Kollywood today. A ravishing diva in the truest sense, the star enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her impressive looks, cool nature, gripping performances and a glam on-screen image. During her career, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the film industry and this has helped her carve a niche for herself. At present, she is gearing up for the release of 2.0. It is the biggest release of the year and has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans.

Now, here is some terrific news for those who are awaiting the film's release. As it so happens, a few stills from the film have been released and they are simply awesome. In them, Amy can be seen in a stunning new avatar. She looks charming and manages to leave us spellbound.

Amy's character is one of the biggest highlights of 2.0. The trailer suggests that she plays a humanoid robot in the film. However, the reality might turn out to be quite different. Some time ago, while talking about 2.0, she had said that it was a learning experience for her.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 features Rajinikanth in the lead and it is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2018. The film also features the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in a key role. The 'Khiladi' will be seen playing the antagonist in this one.

