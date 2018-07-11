 »   »   »  2.0: Rajinikanth's Magnum Opus Gets A Release Date; Will It Help Thalaiva Bounce Back?

2.0 To Hit The Screens On This Date

Shankar took to Twitter and confirmed that 2.0 is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2018. He also indicated that the film's post-production work is almost complete.

"Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018," he added.

2.0 Has Been Delayed Several times

2.0 was originally scheduled to release in 2016. However, it failed to keep its date with the audience. Thereafter, the makers tried releasing it during Diwali 2017 but these plans too went for a toss. Following this, rumours of the film hitting the screens on Republic Day 2018 began doing the rounds but these proved to be incorrect. Let us hope that 2.0 manages to keep its date with the fans this time around.

It Has Been Shot Against A Huge Budget

According to some trade experts, 2.0 has been shot against a budget of Rs 500 Crore and is the most expensive Indian film ever. A significant part of the budget has been spent on VFX and other post-production activities.

2.0 Might Click With The Hindi Market

2.0 features Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a negative role and marks his Kollywood debut. The star is quite a popular name in the Hindi-speaking belt and his presence is likely to go a long way in helping the film mint money in the North Indian states. Given the huge budget, it is imperative that 2.0 does well not only in Tamil Nadu but in the other states as well.

Will 2.0 Help Rajini Bounce Back?

Rajinikanth's latest release Kaala did not quite live up to the expectations. Its performance was extremely poor in the Hindi-speaking states. Similarly, it underperformed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As such, 2.0 is a crucial release for Rajinikanth. If 2.0 fails to work at the box office, it might spell trouble for Rajinikanth...