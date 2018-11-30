 »   »   »  2.0 Release Day Celebrations: Here's How Rajinikanth Fans Gave A Grand Welcome To The Movie

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0 is one such movie that managed to grab the attention of the audiences even before its entry to the theatres. Rajinikanth fans were eagerly awaiting for this movie, which brings back the characters Vaseegaran and Chitti, from the superstar's blockbuster movie Enthiran. We all know the huge popularity that the Superstar enjoys and for the fans, each film of the actor is indeed like a big moment of celebration. The release day of a Rajinikanth movie would go incomplete without the usual celebrations and the case with 2.0 wasn't any differemt. The movie, which graced the big screens yesterday (November 29, 2018) did get an amzing welcome in the theatres and Rajinikanth fans made it a point to celebrate the arrival of their much awaited movie in style. Read on to know more..
The Huge Rush
Early morning shows were organised in many of the centres in Tamil Nadu. As expected, fans thronged in to the theatres to witness their favourite star back in action. 2.0 is expected to have registered a record number of houseful shows.
Cut-outs
Well, the theatres playing 2.0 were perfectly set for the grand arrival of Thalaivar movie. Specially designed cut-outs were indeed the big attractions and in the above picture, you could see one such cut-out.
Special Entertainment Shows
In fact, the fans also organized some entertaining performances outside the theatres playing 2.0. Special performances like fire dance were staged as a part of the big celebrations surrounding the movie.
Fire Crackers
As mentioned above, the release of Rajinikanth movies are bound to be celebrated in style. It is more or less like a festival for all the fans and followers. In some of the centres, fans celebrated the arrival of the movie by bursting fire-crackers.