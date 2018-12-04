 »   »   »  2.0 Sneak Peek: Rajinikanth Makes One Mean And Cool Baddie; Proves He Is 'Super One'

The Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting Rs 100 Crore on Day 1 itself. The film also managed to impress the critics because of its extraordinary VFX and stunning performances. Rajinikanth made the movie buffs go 'WOW' with his versatile performance and proved that he is still the king of Kollywood. Similarly, Bollywood's Akshay Kumar too hit the bullseye with his intense performance in 2.0.

Now, the buzz around 2.0 is set to reach new heights. In an exciting development, a sneak peek video from the sci-fi thriller has been released and it is quite good. In it, Rajinikanth can be seen in his Red Chitti avatar as he tells NILA(Amy Jackson) that he is 'Super One'. Thalaiva's confidence and arrogance add a new dimension to the scene/clip and up its recall value in a big way.

In case you did not know, 2.0 is a 'spiritual successor' to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran/Robot and has Rajini reprising his Chitti character from the film part. Akki essays the role of the 'birdman' Pakshi Rajan while Amy plays the role of a domestic robot. The supporting cast features names such as Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

So, did you like the sneak peek? Comments, please!

Most Read: 2.0 Box Office Collections (Day 5): Rajinikanth's Film Remains Strong Despite Slowing Down