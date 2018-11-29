 »   »   »  2.0: Rajinikanth's Fourth Avatar Revealed! 3.0 Steals The Show And Becomes A Delight For The Kids

Hello 3.0

Rajinikanth's fourth avatar is the adorable 3.0. The character is the next form of Red Chitti/2.0 and it is winning the hearts of countless movie buffs because of its cuteness. The general feeling is that the fourth avatar is going to click with kids big time.

A Treat For All Ages!

In the film, 3.0 describes himself as the 'grandson' of the scientist Dr Vasi and this is likely to help the character connect with the kids. 3.0 might also work big time with those who are fond of gaming. All in all, Shankar has hit the jackpot with this character.

A Sequel On The Cards

A few days ago, Shankar had hinted that at possibility making a sequel to 2.0 and indicated that he wanted to make Chitti into India's answer to Superman and Spiderman.

"As an audience, I want our industry to have a superhero franchise like Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman. Chitti is loved by all and I would love to see the character again on screen. But for that to happen, the creative in me should get the right script. I would not want to make 3.0 just for the sake of carrying the franchise forward," he had added.

If this indeed happens, 3.0 might be the focus of the sequel.

2.0 Mania Runs Wild!

On a related note, 2.0 has opened on a terrific note and it is set to shatter several box office records on Day 1 itself. Most critics have given it the thumbs up and stated that the film makes for a stunning watch and is a milestone for Indian Cinema. All in all, in Superstar is back and he seems to be in top form.