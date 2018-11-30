English
 2.0 Spoilers: These Best Scenes From Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's Film Are Simply Epic

2.0 Spoilers: These Best Scenes From Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's Film Are Simply Epic

    The iconic Rajinikanth is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most decorated stars in the Tamil film industry. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaiva', the veteran actor enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his charismatic personality, gripping screen presence, humble nature and versatility as an actor. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest big release 2.0. The Shankar-directed magnum opus hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and it opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Also featuring Amy Jackson and the Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, 2.0 is a delight for all and sundry. Here are the 5 biggest highlights of 2.0.

    2.0 SPOILERS AHEAD

    Akshay Kumar's 'Resurrection' Scene

    The film begins with a shot of Akshay Kumar's character committing suicide. In the second half, we are told about the exact reason behind the suicide. As expected, the reason behind the shocking move is quite heartbreaking. However, it is the subsequent 'resurrection' scene that is a visual delight. The nice amalgamation of colours that we see on the big screen is fabulous.

    Chitti's Destruction

    In a crucial scene, Akshay's character outsmarts/manipulates and destroys Chitti. Seeing the much-loved robot getting defeated and reduced to a helpless mess is heartbreaking and disturbing. The scene might reduce Rajinikanth fans to tears. Akshay's intensity in the scene makes it even more effective.

    The Stadium Scene

    After Chitti is defeated, NILA(Amy) revives him as 'Red Chitti' AKA 2.0. As expected, this character's antics are mind-blowing and are bound to click with the masses. His swag in the stadium sequence is truly 'whistle-worthy'. The scene might also work big time with those who are fond of pro wrestling. Red Chitti's cheesy scene with NILA too proves that Rajini is back in top form.

    3.0 And The Post-credits Scene

    Towards the finale, Red Chitti finds himself in a difficult situation when his battery runs out during a fight with Akki's character. At this point, he calls in the cavalry 3.0. The cute 'fourth avatar' is an absolute firecracker and he proves too much for the villain to handle.3.0 also makes an epic appearance in the post-credit scene and leaves Dr Vasi and the fans pleasantly surprised

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 13:38 [IST]
