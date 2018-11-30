 »   »   »  2.0 Spoilers: These Dialogues From The Film Are Sure To Give The Audiences Goosebumps!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0 has started its phenomenal rule at the theatres and the Rajinikanth starrer is being hailed by all the sections of the audiences alike. The fans are indeed having a grand time at the theatres with the film offering loads of moments for them to celebrate.
The dialogues in the film are spot on. The punch dialogues have indeed hit the right chords, with the major share of them going to 2.0, who rules the screen with his badass attitude and swag. Meanwhile, here we take you through some of the best dialogues of the film, which are sure to give the audiences goosebumps. [SPOILERS AHEAD]
No.1 No.2 Ellam Paapa Vilayaattu...I Am The Super One
This one has to be the best among the lot and it would make the fans go crazy each time they hear it. Mouthed by 2.0, this dialogue comes in at the most crucial part of the movie when the character 2.0 steps into the scene. Needless to say, Rajinikanth has delivered the dialogue with full power and you need to watch it in the theatres amidst a full crowd to savour the amazement of the same.
Chitti...What A Pity!
Akshay Kumar's character in the film has been well-written and he has been given some fine dialogues as well. This one, which comes in the second half of the film, after defeating Chitti in a well-planned battle gels so well with the narrative.
Hey Bird Man...Iron Man
This was yet another perfect reply from 2.0 to the main antagonist. The way this particular dialogue has been embedded in the screenplay makes it a hoot-worthy moment and the stylish presentation of Superstar Rajinikanth, makes it even more special.
Innu Onnu Naan...Mattonnu Nee...
Remember the dialogue from Enthiran where Chitti tells Sana about the most beautiful creations in the world? In Chitti, this dialogue gets a different version, where 2.0 says the same thing to Nila, the robot in a flirtatious manner. 2.0 hints says that among the best creations of Vaseegaran, one is Chitti himself and other one is Nila.
Meh...Vasee..
When you thought that 2.0 might go the emotional way, the character maintained its reputation from the original by coming with the badass reply. "Meh...Vasee...', which is the 'Black Sheep' reference from the original. Watch it from the theatres to know the real essence of the same.
Vaangada...Selfie Pullengala
Here is yet another punchline mouthed by 2.0, which did make the audiences go crazy. This one too has been well-placed and is so connected with the theme of mobiles.
Well, there are more of such scintillating and hoot-worthy dialogues in 2.0, which are sure to make you thrilled and entertained. You know the drill, rush to the theatres!