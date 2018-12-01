English
 »   »   »  2.0: This Dialogue From Rajinikanth’s Film Might Upset Ajith and Vijay Fans!

2.0: This Dialogue From Rajinikanth’s Film Might Upset Ajith and Vijay Fans!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The legendary Rajinikanth is one of the most iconic and celebrated stars in the Tamil film industry today. 'Thalaiva' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his gripping screen presence, versatility as a performer, bindass nature and electrifying personality. At present, he is in the limelight because of his magnum opus 2.0. The Sci-fi thriller hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and it seems to have opened to a terrific response at the box office. It collected nearly Rs 100 Crore at the WW box office and redefined the tenets of Indian cinema.

    Just like all Superstar films, 2.0 too features quite a few massy dialogues that are a treat for the movie buffs. However, there is one dialogue in particular that has caught a whole lot of attention.

    A Dig?

    During a crucial scene in the second half, Red Chitti says he does not believe in the ‘numbers game' and finds it to be childish. Red Chitti further adds that he considers himself to be the ‘only one'. The dialogue is being viewed as a dig at Rajini's professional rivals. And, as a result, it has become one of the most keenly discussed topics in the film world.

    Are Ajith And Vijay The Targets?

    In 2010, Rajinikanth gave strong proof of his star power when Enthiran opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and became a hit. However, post that his career hit a rough patch as his next four releases failed to live up to the expectations.

    To make things worse for ‘Thalaiva', Ajith and Vijay delivered big hits such as Vedalam and Mersal respectively and consolidated their standing. As such, many in the industry felt that Rajini had lost his market to the younger stars. Rajinikanth's fans feel that this dialogue is the Superstar's way of ‘neutralising' all such doubts.

    2.0 Beats Sarkar

    While it is difficult to say whether this theory is right or not, the fact remains that 2.0 has outperformed Sarkar at the Chennai box office. The Vijay starrer had collected nearly Rs 2.37 Crore on Day 1 while 2.0 raked in Rs 2.64 Crore on the opening day.

    Should The Viswasam Team Be Worried?

    Rajini's next film Petta is slated to hit the screens during Pongal. And, it'll clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. At present, Viswasam has the upper hand. However, the phenomenal response to 2.0 might change the game. If this happens, Petta might find itself in the driver's seat.

    Most Read: 2.0 Spoilers: These Dialogues From The Film Are Sure To Give The Audiences Goosebumps!

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth viswasam
    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue