 »   »   »  2.0: This Dialogue From Rajinikanth’s Film Might Upset Ajith and Vijay Fans!

A Dig?

During a crucial scene in the second half, Red Chitti says he does not believe in the ‘numbers game' and finds it to be childish. Red Chitti further adds that he considers himself to be the ‘only one'. The dialogue is being viewed as a dig at Rajini's professional rivals. And, as a result, it has become one of the most keenly discussed topics in the film world.

Are Ajith And Vijay The Targets?

In 2010, Rajinikanth gave strong proof of his star power when Enthiran opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and became a hit. However, post that his career hit a rough patch as his next four releases failed to live up to the expectations.

To make things worse for ‘Thalaiva', Ajith and Vijay delivered big hits such as Vedalam and Mersal respectively and consolidated their standing. As such, many in the industry felt that Rajini had lost his market to the younger stars. Rajinikanth's fans feel that this dialogue is the Superstar's way of ‘neutralising' all such doubts.

2.0 Beats Sarkar

While it is difficult to say whether this theory is right or not, the fact remains that 2.0 has outperformed Sarkar at the Chennai box office. The Vijay starrer had collected nearly Rs 2.37 Crore on Day 1 while 2.0 raked in Rs 2.64 Crore on the opening day.

Should The Viswasam Team Be Worried?

Rajini's next film Petta is slated to hit the screens during Pongal. And, it'll clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. At present, Viswasam has the upper hand. However, the phenomenal response to 2.0 might change the game. If this happens, Petta might find itself in the driver's seat.