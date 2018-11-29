 »   »   »  2.0 Ticket Booking: 1.2 Million Tickets Of Rajinikanth's Film Sold So Far

The much-loved Rajinikanth is arguably one of the most legendary and revered stars in the Tamil film industry today. 'Thalaiva' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his stunning screen presence, down to earth nature, on-screen mannerisms and charming personality. At present, he is in the limelight because of the magnum opus 2.0. After weeks and weeks of publicity, the film has finally hit the screens today(November 29, 2018) and it seems to have set a new record on even before the end of Day 1.

According to Bookmyshow, nearly 1.2 Million tickets of 2.0 have already been sold and many more are likely to be sold in the coming days. This clearly indicates that 2.0 is the pick of the fans and the Day 1 figures are likely to be epic.

2.0 is a sci-fi thriller and it features Rajini in the role of the much-loved Chitti. Directed by S Shankar, it is a sequel to the 2010 release Enthiran/Robot and has been shot against a budget of Rs 500 Crore.

Recently, Rajini had said that 2.0 was a blockbuster in the making.

"I am telling you today, take my words, it (2.0) is going to be a super duper hit film. This film will not do well because of technical excellence or 3D or big people are involved in it and all that. Everyone puts hard work and efforts. Something will happen, some magic will work out for this film," he had added.

2.0 also features Amy Jackson and the Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead.

