 »   »   »  2.0 Trailer Controversy: The Producers 'Overestimated' Rajinikanth’s Star Power, Says An Insider

The iconic Rajinikanth is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most successful names in the Tamil film industry today. He enjoys a god-like fan following thanks to charismatic personality, larger-than-life screen presence and remarkable versatility as a performer. At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming film 2.0. The film's teaser was released on the festive occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi (September 13, 2018) and it created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs. The teaser also made the wait for the 2.0 trailer more difficult.

Recently, it was reported that the 2.0 trailer is going to focus more on Akshay Kumar and less on Rajinikanth. And, as expected, this ruffled a few feathers. Now, the shocking reason behind this decision has been revealed. According to Subhash K Jha (Bollywood Hungama), the makers decided to make the 'Khiladi' the focus of the trailer, once they realised that they had 'overestimated' Rajini's star power.

Commenting on this, a source said that the makers realised Akshay is a bigger star than 'Thalaiva' in the Hindi belt and hence decided to make his character the focal point of the trailer.

"The producers overestimated Rajini's star power. They forgot he doesn't have a strong market in North India, that in fact Akshay Kumar is a bigger star in the Hindi belt. The second trailer will spotlight Akshay's character," added the source.

Well, this is an unexpected situation and one is most probably going to get some clarity on the matter when the 2.0 trailer comes out this Diwali.

In case you did not know, 2.0 is a sci-fi sequel and it has been directed by S Shankar. In it, Rajinikanth plays Chitti and Dr. Vasi, while Akshay plays the role of a scientist named Dr. Richard. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2018.

