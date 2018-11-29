English
 2.0 Twitter Review: Here's What Fans Feel About The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer

2.0 Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer

By
    It is an open secret that the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is the biggest and most expensive film in the recent times. Shot against a budget of nearly Rs 500 Crore, the sci-fi thriller has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans because of its impressive trailer and mesmerizing visual effects. The film also marks the first major collaboration between Rajini and Bollywood's 'Khiladi' and this has added to the buzz big time.

    2.0

    Directed by the ace film-maker S Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran and it will see 'Thalaiva' reprise his Chitti character from the first part. Akki will be playing a scientist in the film.

    It features the Brit beauty Amy Jackson as the female lead and her character is bound to be a highlight of 2.0

    2.0 is set to hit the screens today(November 29, 2018) and the first shows are all set to begin.

    Stay tuned for the 2.0 Twitter review.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 4:40 [IST]
