 »   »   »  2.0 Worldwide Box Office Collections (5 Days): Rajinikanth's Film Has A Fantastic Run

On A Roll!

According to a noted trade analyst, 2.0 raked in nearly Rs 46 Crore at the worldwide box office on Monday(December 3, 2018) and remained solid as a rock. Its 5-day collections stand at Rs 452 Crore. This is quite a good figure and it bears testimony to Rajini's star power.

Rajini's In Top Form Again!

Rajinikanth hit a rough patch post the release of Enthiran as his subsequent releases sank at the box office. This damaged his reputation and gave his critics an opportunity to imply that his time was over. The phenomenal response to 2.0 has silenced his critics and proved that Rajini is still the man to beat.

The WOM Is Terrific!

The general feeling is that 2.0 is a visually stunning masterpiece and it does full justice to Rajinikanth's 'mass hero' image. Most critics have also pointed out that the ace director Shankar is in top form and he has come up with a compelling storyline that is entertaining and thought-provoking. As such, the WOM is simply awesome and this is bound to help the film in the coming days.

The Way Ahead...

Given Rajinikanth's stardom and the positive WOM, 2.0 is likely to remain strong at the box office and rake in more moolah in the days to come. Akshay Kumar's presence too might help the film especially, in the Hindi markets. 2.0 is likely to have a relatively free run at the BO till KGF hits the screens on December 21, 2018. All in all,2.0 is going to reign supreme for some more time.