 »   »   »  26 Years Of Vijay: Tweeples Are Celebrating The Special Occassion!

It has been 26 years since one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema enetred the film industry. Yes, we are talking about Thalapathy Vijay, who rightly enjoys a tremendous fan base. It was through the film Nalaaiya Theerpu, that he stepped into the shoes of a lead actor. The movie had released on December 4, 2018.

Well, this is an occasion to celebrate and Vijay fans have made it a point to make the day a special one. Well, tweets have been pouring in since the past few days in connection with 26 Years of Vijay. #26YearsOfVijayism has been trending on Twitter with various posts coming out in connection with the same. Specially designed posters, various photo collages featuring the past and present pictures of Vijay and his movies have been doing the rounds on social media. Fans have made it a point to make the day a special one for one and all.

Well, Thalapathy Vijay fans have yet another reason to celebrate with the super success of Sarkar, which had hit the theatres during the Deepavali season. Going by the reports, Sarkar has fetched above 250 Crores at the worldwide box office and thus making Vijay, the only star after Rajinikanth to have 2 Tamil movies in the 250 Crore club. Meanwhile, the audiences are also eagerly awaiting for further updates regarding Thalapathy Vijay's next film with Atlee.