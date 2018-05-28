 »   »   »  5 Top On-screen Looks Of Kaala Star Rajinikanth That Prove He Is More Experimental Than You Think

English
Written By:
    Rajinikanth is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, the undisputed demi-god of Tamil cinema. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaiva', the living legend is held in high regard thanks to his simple personality, stunning/stylish on-screen image and of course that unmissable swag. At present, Rajini is gearing up for the release of his eagerly-awaited Kaala. The film is a crime-drama and marks the Superstar's second film with noted film-maker Pa Ranjith.

    Featuring Rajini in the role of a gangster, the film is largely set in Mumbai and deals with the rise of the oppressed. The film's teaser suggests that it is going to be commercial yet hard-hitting drama with some political undertones. Produced by noted actor and Rajini's 'Mapillai' Dhanush, Kaala also features Bollywood star Huma Qureshi and veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead. The White star will reportedly be playing Rajinikanth's ex-lover in Kaala while Patekar will be seen essaying the role of Rajini on-screen rival.

    Arguably the biggest highlight of Kaala is Rajinikanth's stylish new look. The star will be seen in a 'desi' and raw look in the film and it has already created a buzz amongst fans. Interestingly, Rajinikanth is no stranger to experimenting with his look. Here is a look at the most impressive avatars of Rajinikanth.

    Kabali

    Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kabali was a gangster-drama and featured Rajinikanth in the role of an ageing yet fierce don. Sporting a stylish 'suited and booted' mature look, Thalaiva looked stunning and redefined the meaning of on-screen swag with his reel actions. Also featuring Radhika Apte in the lead, Kabali hit screens in 2016 and did well at the box office.

    Sivaji

    In one of the most memorable scenes from Shivaji, Rajini donned a skinhead look and experimented with his on-screen image like never before. Needless to say, his trademark on-screen mannerisms made his 'motta boss' avatar a hit with fans and critics alike. Directed by S Shankar, Sivaji did pretty well and the box office and received favourable reviews from the target audience.

    Baasha

    One of Rajinikanth's most unforgettable films ever, Baasha featured him in the role of a suave young don and helped him showcase his abilities to the fullest. The star's intense yet uber-cool body language and tiger-like intensity made the character a cult classic. A Suresh Krishna directorial, it also had Nagma and Raghuvaran in the lead.

    Muthu

    KS Ravikumar's masterpiece Muthu helped Rajinikanth become a household name in Japan. It revolved around how a simple servant's life is turned upside down when he comes to know about his family background. Some of the most remarkable scenes of Muthu featured Rajini in the get-up of an old destitute monk. As expected, he did full justice to the look and left fans asking for more.

    Thillu Mullu

    A remake of the Hindi hit Gol Maal, Thillu Mullu was Rajinikanth's first full-fledged comedy film and saw him sport a moustache-less look for perhaps the first time in his career. Directed by his mentor K Balachander, it opened to a reasonably good response at the box office and is regarded the one of Tamil cinema's finest comedies.

    So, which is your favourite Rajinikanth look? Comments, please!



