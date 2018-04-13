 »   »   » 65th National Film Awards Winners List: AR Rahman Bags The Big Award For Kaatru Veliyidai!

The results of the 65th National Film Awards are out and the Tamil film industry was keenly looking forward for the results. The happy news for Kollywood is that the industry has bagged two big awards in the form of Best Music Director (AR Rahman) and Best Singer (Shashaa Tirupati).

AR Rahman won the big award for his songs from the film Kaatru Veliyidai, directed by Mani Rathnam. This is for the fifth time that AR Rahman is winning the big award. He also won the award for Best BGM for his work in the film Mom. On the other hand, Shashaa Tirupati won the best singer award for the song Vaan Varuvaan from the same film.

At the same time, the award for the Best Tamil film of the year 2017 went to the movie To Let, directed by Chezhiyan. The movie that dealt with the story of people from the lower middle class and their hardships to find rented houses did win a lot of rave reviews from the crictics and did make a big impact in some of the film festivals.

Also take a look at the other list of winners..

Best Director - Jayaraj (Bhayanakam)

Best Movie - Village Rockstar (Assamese)

Best Actor - Ridhi Sen (Nagar Kirtan)

Best Actress - Sridevi (Mom)

Best Supporting Actor - Fahadh Faasil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - KJ Yesudas (Viswasapoorvam Mansoor)

Best Action Direction - Baahubali 2

Best Popular Film - Baahubali 2

Best Special Effects - Baahubali 2

