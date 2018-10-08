English
 96 4 Days' Box Office Collections: Vijay Sethupathi's Film Remains Steady Over The Weekend

96 4 Days' Box Office Collections: Vijay Sethupathi's Film Remains Steady Over The Weekend

By
    It is no secret that the much-loved Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most gifted and respected performers in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Makkal Selvan', the self-made star enjoys a reasonably strong fan following because of his impressive versatility as a performer, engaging performances, dashing personality and down-to-earth nature. During his highly eventful career, the star has acted in quite a few well-received and successful films and this has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    Now, the star is in the news for an awesome reason. His latest release 96 is doing well at the box office. Here is the complete report.

    A Good First Weekend

    96 opened to a good response at the Chennai box office on Thursday (October 4, 2018) and collected Rs 47 Lakh on Day 1. Thereafter, it remained steady over the next three days and managed to rake in the moolah. Its 4-day gross stands at Rs 1.87 Crore.

    Not Another Junga, Thankfully

    Vijay Sethupathi's last big release Junga had opened better than 96 at the Chennai box office and collected Rs 52 Lakh on Day 1. However, it had fizzled out in the subsequent days and emerged as a disappointment. 96's box office performance indicates that it has clicked with the fans and hence it's unlikely to do a Junga.

    The WOM Is Positive

    The general feeling is that 96 is a terrific film that features a solid plot and a captivating screenplay. VJS and Trisha have impressed the fans with their terrific and crackling performances. As such, the WOM is quite positive and this might be one of the big reasons behind it doing quite well over the weekend.

    A Big Hit In The Making?

    Given the healthy WOM, 96 is likely to have good run during the weekdays as well. The collections for Monday(October 8, 2018) are likely to be a bit lower that the weekend collections. However, the drop might not be too significant. The film is likely to get a free run at the box office till Vada Chennai arrives in theatres on October 17, 2018. In other words, it is set to emerge as a big hit.

