 »   »   »  96 Box Office Day 1 Collections: Vijay Sethupathi's Film Opens On A Solid Note

A Terrific Start!

According to the latest trade reports, 96 opened on a good note and collected Rs 47 Lakh at the Chennai box office on Day 1. Needless to say, this is a strong indication that Vijay Sethupathi is slowly but surely becoming a bankable name.

96 Fails To Beat Junga

Vijay Sethupathi's last major release Junga had collected nearly Rs 52 Lakh at the CBO on the opening day, much to the delight of the 'Makkal Selvan Army'. While 96 has clearly not been able to beat the gangster-comedy, this really isn't much of an issue. Unlike Junga, 96 is a serious romantic-drama and not a laugh riot. Films belonging to this genre normally open on a relatively lower note and pick up if the WOM is positive.

The Critics Are In Love With It

The general consensus is that 96 is a brilliant film which clicks with the audience, thanks to its gripping screenplay and engaging characters. Most critics have also pointed out that Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha have delivered the best performances of their careers in the film. As such, the WOM is healthy and bodes well for 96.

The Way Ahead...

Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA hit the screens today (October 5, 2018) and it seems to have clicked with the target audience. As such, it is likely to do well at the box office over the weekend. However, being a political-thriller, it is unlikely to affect 96. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer will most probably have a solid first weekend and remain the top choice of its target audience.