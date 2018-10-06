 »   »   »  96 Full Movie Leaked Online, Will Piracy Affect The Weekend Collections Of Vijay Sethupathi's Film?

96 Leaked Online

In an unfortunate development, his latest release 96 has fallen prey to piracy. According to the latest reports, the Prem Kumar-directed drama has been leaked online for ‘free downloading' within days of its theatrical release. Various versions of different qualities are available on quite a few websites.

Will The Weekend Collections Of 96 Be Affected?

96 hit the screens on October 4, 2018 and opened to a good response at the box office. It collected nearly Rs 47 Lakh on Day 1 and did reasonably well on Friday(October 5, 2018) as well. The film needs to do well over the weekend in order to emerge as a commercial success. As the film has been leaked online, its weekend collections are likely to be affected big time and this might become a problem for the makers.

The Background

Piracy is a grave issue and it has been plaguing the Tamil film industry for quite some time now. In the past, films such as Kaala and Kadaikutty Singam were leaked online much to the shock of all concerned. Similarly, recent releases such as Seema Raja and U Turn too have suffered because of piracy.

The Way Ahead...

Actor and TFPC President Vishal has always been quite vocal about the need to curb piracy. He played a pivotal role in getting a few illegal websites shut down. Similarly, a few government agencies too have taken steps to combat the menace. However, the problem still persists. This indicates that a lot more has to be done in order to improve the situation.