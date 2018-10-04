English
 96 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Audience Feels About The Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha Starrer

96 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Audience Feels About The Vijay Sethupathi-Trisha Starrer

By
    It is no secret that the much-loved Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most popular and gifted performers in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Makkal Selvan', the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his remarkable versatility as a performer, effective performances, simple nature and dashing personality. During his successful career, VJS has acted in quite a few critically-acclaimed films and this has established him as an integral part of Kollywood.

    96

    At present, the star is in the limelight because of his latest film 96. The film is a romantic-drama and it has been directed by Prem Kumar. In it, Vijay Sethupathi is paired opposite Trisha. The trailer of 96 has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs and that too for all the right reasons.

    96 is slated to hit the screens today (October 4, 2018) and the first shows are set to begin. Stay tuned for the latest updates

    The First Half Is Awesome

    According to this movie buff, 96 features a terrific first half which has done a terrific job of highlighting the essence of pure love. The fan further adds that 96 is a totally compelling affair.

    An 'Experience' For The Fans

    This fan seems to have enjoyed the film a lot. According to the movie buff, 96 features a compelling story which is nothing short of an 'experience' for the viewers.

    Nostalgia!

    As per this fan, 96 features some stunning background music and this enhances its impact in a big way. The film might also remind one of his or her school days.

