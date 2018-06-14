 »   »   »  Abarnathi Lauds SA Chandrasekar's Acting In Traffic Ramaswamy

English
Posted By: Siddharth P
    Traffic Ramaswamy, the walking epitome who inspired millions of people to stand for the righteous things, is coming to edify us on the big screens soon. Yes! The life story of this self-proclaimed traffic police constable-cum-social activist has been moulded into a feature film, starring SA Chandrasekar as Traffic Ramaswamy.

    Interestingly, Sagayam IAS released the film's teaser last month and appreciations mounted from all sides for this courageous venture to bring out the unadorned life story of a virtuous man. Also, SA Chandrasekar's rendition in the biopic is being applauded by everyone and has set an irresistible yearning for the release of the film.

    With the participation of top celebrities from the Tamil film industry, the audio launch of the film held in Chennai recently. Enga Veetu Mappillai contestant, Abarnathi was one of the guests of honour for the event. During her speech, Abarnathi was all praises for SAC's performance in the film. On a funny note, she said that actor Vijay's chance of getting new films in the future is doubtful since SAC sir has excelled in his performance and his acting is undoubtedly top-of-the-line. She also added that the film will be definitely looked up to, mainly because of its content and wished the team and the director a big success.

    Actor-Director SA Chandrasekar, during his speech, made a striking criticism about Rajinikanth by saying, "People who say there is no need for protests are not right in the head." Director Shankar said, "I had plans of making the biopic with Rajinikanth in the lead, but before I could finalize the script, the biopic launch was announced." He also commended the social activist by comparing him to his movie Indian and said, "Ramaswamy is an Indian in real life without the knife."

    Actress Rohini is playing Ramaswamy's wife in the biopic. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Ambika, Mohan Raman, Khushbu Sundar, Imman Annachi and Seeman. TrendMusic bagged the music rights of the film and the first single, Poraali Anthem, was released on May 28, 2018, and fetched cheery response from the youth. The movie is slated for a summer release.

