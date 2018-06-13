English
Actress Easwari Rao Initially Thought She Would Play Rajinikanth's Mother In Kaala

    Rajinikanth's latest release Kaala has managed to emerge as the undisputed king of the Chennai box office and become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The Superstar's on-screen swag is the biggest highlight of the film and has added a new dimension to the gangster-drama. Similarly, his chemistry with on-screen wife Easwari Rao is quite effective and has clicked with the movie buffs. In fact, many fans are of the opinion Eshwari transformed into her character with ease and managed to hold her own in her scenes with Rajini.

    Speaking to a leading daily, the actress opened up about being a part of Kaala and said that almost everyone could relate to her character. She added that she never expected the audience to like her performance so much.

    A still from Kaala

    "I knew it was an important character but I didn't expect the audience to relate to Selvi to this degree. I have been receiving calls not only from Tamil people but from across languages," she added.

    Interestingly, Easwari initially felt that director Pa Ranjith would cast her in the role of Thalaiva's mother. Luckily for her, the film-maker had other plans for her and she got the opportunity to play the role of Rajini's wife.

    "Not just me, my family had their doubts as well. It is a common thought right - '40 years aachu, Vijay sir oda ila Rajini sir odayum duet paadava kupda poranga? (At this age, they aren't going to me call me to sing a duet with Rajini sir). Not that I am against doing mother roles. Just because I have done a film against Rajini sir, it isn't fair to expect similar roles. The subject required that kind of a heroine," she added.

    Well, we are happy for Easwari and hope that she receives plenty of good offers in the days to come.

    So, do you want to see Easwari Rao and Rajinikanth share screen space again? Tell us in the section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 11:06 [IST]
