 »   »   » Actress Sneha Expresses Disappointment About Velaikkaran

Leading actress Sneha was hugely excited about the movie Velaikkaran right from the announcement of the project, considering it was her comeback to Tamil films after a hiatus. The actress who was one of the busiest heroines around, during her heydays, recently featured in the Malayalam movie of megastar Mammootty, The Great Father.

In Velaikkaran, Sneha was seen in a rather brief role. The actress said that she decided to do the project purely because she believed in it. Now the talented veteran has expressed her disappointment regarding her role in the movie. According to Sneha, her role was shortened significantly and this has caused her much consternation.



Sneha recently said that they had shot for the movie for more than 18 days. She added that she had expected her role to have at least of fifteen minutes of screen time. Sneha said that she was distraught when she saw that she got a screen time of just five minutes.



The actress who shed considerable weight for the film, expressed her disappointment as her character was not registered in the minds of the viewers. Her weight loss also wasn't shown well on-screen. Sneha said that all the pain she suffered for the film went in vain. The actress had resorted to dieting and losing a lot of weight for her role.



Opening up further on her issue with Velaikkaran, she said that she was also disappointed because her role turned out to be something quite unlike what she was told it would be. Sneha said that she was told her chracter was the soul of the film.



But what she got was the sort of character that she has constantly kept away from. Sneha added that she gets such offers all the time, even from Telugu cinema. The actress also said that she didn't want to do a role that anyone could've done.



Velaikkaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Fahadh Faazil, Nayanthara and others, released on December 22, and is currently occupying the number one position at theatres in Tamil Nadu. The film is directed by Mohan Raja.



Fahad Fazil's Presence



Actor par excellence Fahad Fazil has taken the Tamil filmdom by storm with his role in Velaikkaran. The actor, who has established himself as one amongst the finest actors in Malayalam cinema, enthralled the Tamil audience.



Velaikkaran was easily one of the most anticipated movies of recent times. The director of the movie, Mohan Raja, had exuded confidence that his work and the stellar star cast would indeed live up to the hype. Fahad Fazil is playing a role with grey shades in the movie.



Featuring an ensemble cast including Sivakarthikeyan and Fahad Fazil in the lead roles, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Ramji. The film is produced by R. D. Raja. Fahad Fazil's foray is keenly watched as the other young Malayalam star Nivin Pauly has already made his presence felt with the new release Richie.



E4 Entertainment had purchased the movie's Malyalam rights for a huge undisclosed sum in Kerala. It is heard that it is one of the biggest deals in recent times. The deal is said to be a big boost to Fahad Fazil as he plays an important role in Velaikkaran and there's also star value added by the redoubtable Nayanthara.