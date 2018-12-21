 »   »   »  Adanga Maru FIRST REVIEW IS Out; Jayam Ravi To Offer Yet Another Solid Thriller!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Adanga Maru, the Jayaram Ravi starrer has set the expectations at a higher level. The movie is gracing the theatres along with 4 other big Tamil movies and Adanga Maru has its own set of specialties associated with it. Most of the Tamil movies which are hitting the theatres have had special premiere shows and the case of Adanga Maru isn't any different. According to the reports, a special show of Adanga Maru was held on yesterday (December 20, 2018) for prominent movie critics.
The initial reviews for Adanga Maru have been good. Popular movie critic LM Kaushik, who watched the movie had sent out a few tweets regarding Adanga Maru. Read on to know more about the same.
A Good First Half
It seems like the first half of Adanga Maru is a solid one which is in the lines of a thriller. In one of the tweets of LM Kaushik regarding the first half of Adanga Maru it has been mentioned that the movie is a solid thriller. Praises are there for the performances, BGM as well as the direction.
Regarding The Second Half Of Adanga Maru
There are praises for the second half of the film.Going by the tweet regarding the second half of the film, it seems like that the way in which hero accomplishes the final mission is going to be interesting.
After Nimirnthu Nil and Thani Oruvan
It seems like Adanga Maru has a very important social angle, much like Jayaram Ravi's previous movies like Nimirnthu Nil and Thani Oruvan. Jayaram Ravi will be seen playing the role of Angry young man.
Jayaram Ravi Comes Up With Another Solid Movie?
Jayaram Ravi is definitely one of the most sensible actors of the Tamil film industry. Going by the initial reports regarding Adanga Maru, it seems like the much loved actor has come up with yet another solid film, which is in the lines of a perfect thriller. Let us wait and see.