 »   »   »  Adanga Maru FIRST REVIEW IS Out; Jayam Ravi To Offer Yet Another Solid Thriller!

#Adangamaru 1st half - A raw and dramatic action thriller, with a social angle. @SamCSmusic's background score adds pep to the proceedings, with one trademark theme used regularly. Handsome @actor_jayamravi is in fine form; debutant @dirkarthi has made the right moves so far. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 20, 2018

A Good First Half

It seems like the first half of Adanga Maru is a solid one which is in the lines of a thriller. In one of the tweets of LM Kaushik regarding the first half of Adanga Maru it has been mentioned that the movie is a solid thriller. Praises are there for the performances, BGM as well as the direction.

#Adangamaru 2nd half - We already know that the hero would thump the villains, but how he accomplishes it is the play.. It's a combination of brain, brawn and technological gimmicks used by the hero - the angry young man looking to cleanse the society. @actor_jayamravi @dirkarthi — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 20, 2018

Regarding The Second Half Of Adanga Maru

There are praises for the second half of the film.Going by the tweet regarding the second half of the film, it seems like that the way in which hero accomplishes the final mission is going to be interesting.

#Adangamaru - After Nimirnthu Nil and Thani Oruvan, another 'angry young man' zoned social drama - action thriller for @actor_jayamravi. The intentions are good. @dirkarthi manages to engage the audience to a fair extent; the first half was pretty solid. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 20, 2018

After Nimirnthu Nil and Thani Oruvan

It seems like Adanga Maru has a very important social angle, much like Jayaram Ravi's previous movies like Nimirnthu Nil and Thani Oruvan. Jayaram Ravi will be seen playing the role of Angry young man.

Jayaram Ravi Comes Up With Another Solid Movie?

Jayaram Ravi is definitely one of the most sensible actors of the Tamil film industry. Going by the initial reports regarding Adanga Maru, it seems like the much loved actor has come up with yet another solid film, which is in the lines of a perfect thriller. Let us wait and see.