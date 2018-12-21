 »   »   »  Adangamaru FIRST REVIEW IS Out; Jayam Ravi To Offer Yet Another Solid Thriller!

Adanga Maru, the Jayaram Ravi starrer has set the expectations at a higher level. The movie is gracing the theatres along with 4 other big Tamil movies and Adanga Maru has its own set of specialties associated with it. Most of the Tamil movies which are hitting the theatres have had special premiere shows and the case of Adanga Maru isn't any different. According to the reports, a special show of Adanga Maru was held on yesterday (December 20, 2018) for prominent movie critics.

The initial reviews for Adanga Maru have been good. Popular movie critic LM Kaushik, who watched the movie had sent out a few tweets regarding Adanga Maru. Read on to know more about the same.