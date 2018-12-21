 »   »   »  Adanga Maru Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download On Day 1

Adanga Maru Gets Leaked

In a shocking and shameful development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is, reportedly, of ordinary quality. This is an unacceptable thing and it is bound to ruffle a few feathers

Box Office Collections To Be Affected?

Adanga Maru is a medium-budget film and it has been made for the mass audience. Jayam Ravi is going through a good phase on the work front and tasted success this year with Tik Tik Tik. If Adanga Maru works, it might help him consolidate his standing in the industry even further. As the full film has been leaked online on Day 1 itself, the box office collections are likely to take a beating.

In Case You Did Not Know

Piracy is a major issue and it has been plaguing the Tamil film industry for quite a while now. Sarkar, Seema Raja. 2.0 and U turn are just a few of the popular films that were leaked within hours of hitting the screens. Tamilrockers has also leaked non-Tamil films like Odiyan, Kavacham and Savyasachi to name a few.

To Conclude...

Over the past few years, those in authority have taken several steps to combat and eradicate piracy. At a superficial level, these steps have yielded some results. However, the issue has not been resolved yet. Piracy is a grave crime and indulging in it is a heartless act. It must not be tolerated at any circumstances whatsoever