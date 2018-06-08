 »   »   »  After Kaala, Are Rajinikanth & Pa. Ranjith Planning Another Movie Together?

The initial responses for the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala would have definitely left the makers overjoyed. Rajinikanth together with Pa. Ranjith has struck the right chords with Kaala and the movie is expected to emerge as a huge success.

It was for the 2016 movie Kabali that Rajinikanth and Pa. Ranjith had previously united. The movie had met with mixed reviews upon its release and wasn't well-accepted by all. But with Kaala, the team had made it up for all that.



Rajinikanth and Pa. Ranjith has now formed a formidable actor-director combos of Kollywood. In fact, Pa. Ranjith is undoubtedly one of those directors who has made the best use of the actor in Rajinikanth.



Now, the big question is whether Rajinikanth and Pa. Ranjith are planning for another movie together. Recently, after the initial shows of Kaala on June 07, 2018, director Pa Ranjith had interacted with the press.



According to a report by Behindwoods, the film-maker was asked whether he would be teaming up with Rajinikanth soon."I haven't met Rajini sir again for a new movie discussion. So, for now, I don't have any answer. Only time has to answer.", the director was quoted as saying.



Well, let us hope that the director and the superstar would team up once again for yet another special movie.