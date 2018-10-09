 »   »   »  Nayan 63 Titled Airaa; Here Is The Terrifying First Look Of Nayanthara's Film

The charming Nayanthara is arguably one of the biggest and most decorated names in Tamil cinema today. Fondly called 'Thalaivi', the actress enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her impressive versatility as an actress, good looks and elegant personality. Over the years, she has starred in several highly successful female-centric films and has established herself as a synonym for success. Now, here is some terrific news for all you 'Thalaivi' fans out there.

In an exciting development, the official title and first look poster of her next big female-centric film have been released. The film has been titled Airaa and it is pretty good. In it, Nayan can be seen in two different avatars that she carries off quite well.

Airaa is being directed by Sarjun and it is the 63rd film of Nayanthara's career. The film is being produced by Aramm fame KJ Rajesh and it seems to be a horror-thriller.

Nayanthara has been on a roll of later. Her last two big releases Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal did well at the box office and received rave reviews. Let us hope that Airaa helps her continue his good run.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Nayanthara. Besides Airaa, she also has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Viswasam in her kitty. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama and features Chiranjeevi in the lead. On the other hand, Viswasam is a rural drama and will see Nayan act opposite Ajith