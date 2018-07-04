 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rajesh Replaces Trisha Krishnan In Vikram Starrer Saamy Square

Related Articles
The graceful Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most popular young stars in the Tamil film industry today. The lovely lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her classy looks, bold nature and lively personality. The 28-year-old is particular about her on-screen image and has never hesitated to experiment with it. In fact, a few years Ago, she played the role of a young matter in Kaaka Muttai and this helped her create a buzz amongst the movie buffs.
Now, Aishwarya is in the limelight for an awesome reason.
Aishwarya Rajesh Joins The Cast Of Saamy Square
In an exciting development, Aishwarya has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Vikram's Saamy Square. Confirming the good news, the makers released some photos in which she can be seen alongside the I actor. As expected, the two make a terrific pair.
She Is Trisha's Replacement
Saamy Square is a sequel to the 2003 action-drama Saamy. The original film had Trisha Krishnan in the lead and did well at the box office. As such, the makers initially roped in the Nayagi star for the sequel as well. However, she walked out of the project citing 'creative differences' with the team. While the makers tried to convince her to return, the lady refused to entertain their plea. Following this, Aishwarya signed the film.
About Saamy Square
Just like the first part, Saamy Square is being directed by Hari and is going to be an action-packed affair. Besides Vikram and Aishwarya, the film also features Bobby Simhaa and actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead.
A Busy Time For Aishwarya
As it so happens, Aishwarya is going through a terrific phase on the professional front. She will soon be seen in Gautam Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram. Incidentally, like Saamy Square the spy-thriller too has Vikram in the lead. The young miss will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The film is a multi-starrer and will see her act alongside Arvind Swami and Jyothika. She also has the eagerly-awaited Vada Chennai in her kitty. The crime-drama has Dhanush in the lead and is a Vetrimaaran directorial. All in all, the era of the 'Chennai Ponnu' is truly upon us.
