 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rajesh Replaces Trisha Krishnan In Vikram Starrer Saamy Square

Aishwarya Rajesh Joins The Cast Of Saamy Square

In an exciting development, Aishwarya has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Vikram's Saamy Square. Confirming the good news, the makers released some photos in which she can be seen alongside the I actor. As expected, the two make a terrific pair.

She Is Trisha's Replacement

Saamy Square is a sequel to the 2003 action-drama Saamy. The original film had Trisha Krishnan in the lead and did well at the box office. As such, the makers initially roped in the Nayagi star for the sequel as well. However, she walked out of the project citing 'creative differences' with the team. While the makers tried to convince her to return, the lady refused to entertain their plea. Following this, Aishwarya signed the film.

About Saamy Square

Just like the first part, Saamy Square is being directed by Hari and is going to be an action-packed affair. Besides Vikram and Aishwarya, the film also features Bobby Simhaa and actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

A Busy Time For Aishwarya

As it so happens, Aishwarya is going through a terrific phase on the professional front. She will soon be seen in Gautam Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram. Incidentally, like Saamy Square the spy-thriller too has Vikram in the lead. The young miss will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The film is a multi-starrer and will see her act alongside Arvind Swami and Jyothika. She also has the eagerly-awaited Vada Chennai in her kitty. The crime-drama has Dhanush in the lead and is a Vetrimaaran directorial. All in all, the era of the 'Chennai Ponnu' is truly upon us.