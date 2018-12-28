 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rajesh’s Comments about the Petta Trailer Are Sweet and Epic

There's no denying the fact that Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most talented young actresses in the Tamil film industry today. The charming and charismatic performer enjoys a solid fan following thanks to her desi looks, outspoken nature and gripping personality. She has also never hesitated to experiment with her on-screen image and this has worked wonders for her.

Now, here is some good news for her fans. Aishwarya took to Twitter and praised the trailer of Petta which was released a few hours ago.

While praising the trailer, the Kanaa actress said that it has given her a big reason to look forward to her birthday (Januuary 10, 2019).

"First time am super excited abt my birthday 🎂 #PettaTrailer https://youtu.be/FCB0ZfQ9Rzs watta wow ... The one n only #superstar . First time am super excited abt my birthday 🎂 #PettaTrailer https://youtu.be/FCB0ZfQ9Rzs watta wow ... The one n only #superstar ," (sic) she added.

This is quite a sweet and nice comment and many fans are likely to identify with it.

Petta is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial and it features Rajinikanth in the role of a warden. The film is slated to release January 10, 2019 and it will clash at the box office with Viswasam. Petta features Simran and Trisha as the female leads. The supporting cast features names such as Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

