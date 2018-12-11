 »   »   »  Viswasam First Single: Adchi Thooku Song Is Out And It's Epic!

Update: The Adchi Thiooku single from Viswasdam has been released and it is simply mind-blowing. The number does full justice to Ajith's 'mass hero' image and is bound to click with Gen Y. D Imman has hit the right notes this time.

The much-loved Ajith Kumar is arguably one of the biggest and most successful actors in the Tamil industry today. A gem of a person, he enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his bindass and humble nature, versatility as a performer and gripping screen presence. Over the years, Thala' has starred in several notable films and this established him as the face of Tamil cinema. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and it set to get a big release.

Now, here is some big news for the 'Thala Army'. The eagerly-awaited first single from Viswasam is all set to be launched today(December 10, 2018) and 7 PM on the Youtube channel of Lahari Music.

The first single is titled Adchi Thooku and is likely to be a treat for the mass audience. It has been composed by D Imman.

In case you did not know, Viswasam is touted to be a rural-drama and it features Ajith Kumar in two different looks. Directed by Siva, it marks Thala's return to the big screen after a year. He was last seen in the 2018 release Vivegam.

Besides Ajith, Viswasam also has the 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in the lead. Viswasam is slated to hit the screens during Pongal. It will clash at the BO with Petta.

With the song set to release, here is a quick look at what the fans can expect from Adchi Thooku