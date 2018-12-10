English
 »   »   »  Viswasam First Single: Adchi Thooku Song Releasing Today At 7 PM on Lahari Music's YouTube Channel

Viswasam First Single: Adchi Thooku Song Releasing Today At 7 PM on Lahari Music's YouTube Channel

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The much-loved Ajith Kumar is arguably one of the biggest and most successful actors in the Tamil industry today. A gem of a person, he enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his bindass and humble nature, versatility as a performer and gripping screen presence. Over the years, Thala' has starred in several notable films and this established him as the face of Tamil cinema. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and it set to get a big release.

    Now, here is some big news for the 'Thala Army'. The eagerly-awaited first single from Viswasam is all set to be launched today(December 10, 2018) and 7 PM on the Youtube channel of Lahari Music.

    viswasam

    The first single is titled Adchi Thooku and is likely to be a treat for the mass audience. It has been composed by D Imman.

    In case you did not know, Viswasam is touted to be a rural-drama and it features Ajith Kumar in two different looks. Directed by Siva, it marks Thala's return to the big screen after a year. He was last seen in the 2018 release Vivegam.

    Besides Ajith, Viswasam also has the 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in the lead. Viswasam is slated to hit the screens during Pongal. It will clash at the BO with Petta.

    With the song set to release, here is a quick look at what the fans can expect from Adchi Thooku

    The New Aluma Douluma?

    In 2015, the Aluma Douluma song from Vedalam. Became a craze amongst the fans thanks to this catchy beats. The buzz is that Adchi Thooku might become a bigger craze.

    D Imman's Big Test

    The young sensation Anirudh composed music for Vivegam and Vedalam and won hearts with his work, The Adchi Thooku number should give us an idea about whether D Imman is a good replacement for Anirudh.

    Will Viswasam Better Petta?

    The Rajinikanth starrer Petta has become the talk of the town because of its awesome songs. It will be worth watching whether Viswasam is able to beat Petta in the songs department or not. As such, the stakes are pretty high.

    A Treat For The Festive Season?

    Viswasam is essentially a festival release and hence the fans expect the songs to be quite lively and celebratory in nature. The buzz is that Adchi Thooku will be just what the doctor ordered. If this is indeed the case then it might add to the curiosity surrounding Viswasam.

    Read more about: viswasam nayanthara
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue