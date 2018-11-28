 »   »   »  Ajith Starrer Viswasam's Intro Song, Posters & Teasers To Come Out Soon?

It was recently that the motion poster of Ajith's much awaited venture Viswasam had hit the online circuits. It had opened to a grand reception, even without making a prior announcement regarding the release of the motion poster. Well, that rightly shows the huge expectations surrounding the movie.

Well, the audiences are indeed waiting for more of such special gifts from the makers of Viswasam. According to a report by YouTube channel Valai Pechu, Viswasam's Intro song, the new posters as well as the teaser of the movie might be hitting the online circuits in the upcoming days. Reports also suggests that the song Vettai Kattu will be released as the first single track from the movie.

The background of the motion poster of Viswasam has captured the interst of the audiences. Reports suggest that particular narration would be a part of the song Vetti Kattu from the movie.

At the same time, there is a huge wait for the arrival of the teaser of Viswasam, which is expected to set some brand new records on YouTube within no time. Viswasam will be hitting the big screens during the upcoming Pongal season. At the same time, the makers areyet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.