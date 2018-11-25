 »   »   »  Ambareesh Last Journey: Rajinikanth Gets Emotional As He Pays His Respects To the ‘Rebel Star’

Veteran actor and Kannada cinema's resident 'Rebel' Ambareesh passed away on Saturday(November 24, 2018) at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of respiratory problem and passed away after his health deteriorated further. As expected, his death left his well-wishers in a state of shock and they expressed their condolences to his family.

Now, the latest update is that the actor-politician's good friend and the Tamil actor Rajinikanth has arrived in Bengaluru and met Ambi's family,

A photo of 'Thalaiva' paying his last respects to his Priya co-star are going viral. In it, he can emotional Rajini can be seen in tears as he remembers his friend. The Muthu is clearly heartbroken by the sad development and we hope that he stays strong.

In case you did not know, Ambi had acted in over 200 films in his career and proved his mettle. He alo holds the distinction of working with al the top stars of today. He was last seen in the recently released Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which did well at the box office. It was a remake of Power Pandi and saw he essayed the role payed by Rajkiran in the original version.

This is a black day for Kannada cinema and we hope his family members stay strong in his difficult time. Ambi you'll be missed!

