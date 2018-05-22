 »   »   » Anirudh Ravichander Comments On The Kalyaana Vayasu Plagiarism Controversy

Young composer Anirudh Ravichander has finally responded to the allegations of his Kalyaana Vayasu number from Kolamavu Kokila being a copy of Sannan's Don't Lie, and asked his detractors to get a life. In a hard-hitting tweet, the Kolaveri Di hit-maker said that the beat used in Kalyaana Vayasu has been licensed by Mantra, and hence there is no question of him being a copycat.

"5.5+Million Views in 4 days, 165K+Likes and still Trending at Number 1⃣ Truly Grateful for this Support! And for the lack of awareness, I work with a lot of music producers worldwide and this beat is licensed from @beatsbymantra," he tweeted.

In case you did not know, the Kalyaana Vayasu number was released a few days ago and clicked with fans; courtesy actor Yogi Babu's adorable on-screen antics and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's graceful avatar. The song has been sung by Anirudh himself, and its lyrics have been written by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Kolamavu Kokila is touted to be a female-centric drama and has been directed by Nelson. It has already created a buzz amongst movie buffs, courtesy Nayanthara's unparalleled star power, and could turn out to be a big winner.

Interestingly, a while ago, Nelson had clarified that contrary to the rumours, the film is totally different from Bryan Cranston's TV drama Breaking Bad.

"It's a story about an ordinary girl in the most unexpected situation and how she fights her way out of it. We can't make anything close to Breaking Bad because it's really wild and we're not prepared for such things," he had told a leading website.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Nayan. At present, she also has Imaikkaa Nodigal and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in her kitty. Imaikkaa Nodigal is a Tamil thriller and has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. As far as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is concerned, it is a Telugu period drama and features 'Thalaivi' as the female lead opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi.

