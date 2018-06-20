 »   »   »  Anjali To Do Yet Another Horror Flick After Balloon

Actress Anjali, who was on a roll for the last few years, embarked on horror genre with the Telugu film Geethanjali in 2014 and appears to have a penchant for the same. After Balloon in 2017, she signed up for Lissa, a stereoscopic 3D film and has again been roped in for a homogeneous project titled 'O'.

The film is being directed by Praveen Biggod and bankrolled by Ajay Panicker. The director had recently spoken to a national daily and uttered the following, "Actor Anjali plays a terrorized woman who gets steered by the ghosts. The ordeal she encounters and how she finds a way out of it forms the rest of the story. As Anjali has a significant fan base in Tollywood market, this film will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. We'll start shooting in the regions of Kerala and Hyderabad once the cast and crew are finalized."

He also opined on the intriguing title while chatting with DC, "Letter O is generally used for any kind of expression or emotion. When you say O in the alphabets, you would hear a new sound. O denotes zero in Arabic. If you add zero before any number, there's no value to it. But if you use the same zero after a number, its value differs subject to the number of zeroes you add. So, where you are placing it is up to you and it is the core theme of this flick."

Director Venkat Prabhu took this news to his Twitter page on June 16, 2018. He tweeted "Presenting the Title of @yoursanjali's upcOming hOrrOr thriller mOvie #ஒ #O Directed by @praveenbiggod, Music @ArrolCorelli, Produced by @AJ_Fiilm ! Best wishes to the entire team and Happy Birthday Anjali. #HBDAnjali @DoneChannel1."

The flamboyant actor is a part of Sethupathi fame Arun Kumar's next film in which she is pairing up again with Vijay Sethupathi after their successful venture Iraivi. She also has Nadodigal 2, which is directed by Samuthirakani, in her kitty. Meanwhile, further details regarding the film O are awaited and expected to transpire in a few days from now.