 »   »   »  Aquaman Tamil Version Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download !

The much-hyped Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and opened to a thunderous response at the Chennai box office. It collected nearly Rs 2.64 Crore at the ticket window and beat the Vijay starrer Sarkar quite convincingly.
However, it fell prey to piracy on the release day itself. This ruffled a few feathers and left the fans in a state of shock. Now, the Hollywood biggie Aquaman has fallen prey to piracy.
Aquaman Leaked In Tamil
In an unacceptable development, Aquaman has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of its India release. The full movie is available to downloading Tamil. The Telugu of Aquaman has also been released by the notorious gang.
Will The BO Collections Be Affected?
Chennai is a big market for Tamil dubbed Hollywood films in the Indian context. The Tom Cruise starrerr Fallout had done exceptionally well at the CBO despite releasing alongside Junga and proved that there are many takers for Hollywood films in the market. Aquaman is a big an expensive and it needs to do exceptionally well in the big cities in order to emerge as a commercial success. As the full movie has been leaked online, the box office collections might get affected
The Background
The problem of piracy has been wreaking havoc in India for quite some time. Seema Sarkar, 2.0 and Taxiwala are just a few of the recent South releases that suffered because of Tamilrockers. Hindi films such as Sanju and Thugs Of Hindostan too fell prey to piracy on Day 1 itself.
Piracy Is A 'Heartless Act'
Quite a few people from the film industry have every now and then requested fans to refrain from indulging in piracy. While their efforts have improved thins a bit, the issue has not been resolved yet. Let us hope that those in authority come up with some concrete plans to combat piracy and punish those who encourage the 'heartless act'. Piracy is a severe crime and it must not be tolerated or supported at any cost...
