 »   »   »  AR Murugadoss Birthday Special: Here's Why Every Actor Should Never Miss The Chance To Work With Him

AR Murugadoss, who is in fact one of the most revered commercial film-makers of the South Indian film industry, is celebrating his birthday today (September 25, 2018). The film-maker, who has had an excellent track record with most of his movies turning out to be money-spinners, is indeed a star maker and every actor would really fancy the chance to work with him.

His debut directorial venture Dheena, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role, had emerged as a super commercial success. The film came in at the right time for the talented actor and the mass entertainer definitely pushed his already set fan base further. More importantly, Dheena also offered Ajith the name 'Thala'.

A few years later, AR Murugadoss came up with a stunning venture with Suriya, in the form of Ghajini. As you all know, Ghajini turned out to be a massive hit in the theatres and the film helped Suriya to expand his fan base to other parts of the South Indian states, including Kerala, Karnataka, etc.

In 2012, AR Murugadoss teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time for the film Thuppakki, which had carried huge expectations along with it. In Thuppakki, we saw a completely different version of Vijay, with the director offering ample scope for the actor to fully showcase his talent.

Well, AR Murugadoss is one such film-maker who knows to use the actors at his disposal to the full extent. His commercial movies are not devoid of logic and they aren't just mass entertainers without a formidable storyline. With his upcoming film Sarkar, he is indeed set to score a hat-trick of big hits with Thalapathy Vijay.