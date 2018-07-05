 »   »   »  Arjun Reddy Tamil Remake: This Bengal-based Model Will Romance Dhruv In Varma

A Bengal-based Beauty To Romance Dhruv

The makers of Varma have confirmed that West Bengal-based model Megha will be playing the female lead opposite Dhruv in the eagerly-awaited film. This will be the first Kollywood film of her career and it will be worth watching if she is able to impress the audience with her work.

This Bengal-based Model Will Romance Dhruv In Varma

Recently, it was rumoured that Sillunu Oru Kaadhal actress Shriya Sharma would be playing the female lead in Varma. And, as expected, this had created a buzz amongst the fans. The latest announcement about Megha playing Dhruv's lady love effectively puts all such rumours to rest.

About Varma

Varma is a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and is being directed by ace film-maker Bala. The original version featured Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey in the lead and ended up redefining the tenets of Telugu cinema thanks to its bold content. It will be worth watching if Varma lives up to the high standards set by Arjun Reddy.

Will Shahid Kapoor Make Dhruv's Task Harder?

Arjun Reddy is also being remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. 'Shasha' is a solid performer and Dhruv might be compared to him as well. Needless to say, this might make his job even harder.

To Conclude...

Bala is quite a pro at making dark and disturbing films. The 1999 hit Sethu is a classic example of his abilities as a film-maker. As such, he might just be the right choice for the Arjun Reddy remake. Similarly, the decision to cast two newcomers in the lead too might go a long way in ensuring that Varma is just as raw as Arjun Reddy. All in all, things seem to be heading in the right direction.