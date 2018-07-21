 »   »   »  Arulnithi Birthday Special: These 5 Films Prove That He Has A Bright Future

Vamsam

Directed by ace director Pandiraj, Vamsam marked Arulnithi's big screen debut and received rave reviews from the fans. An action-drama, it was shot against a modest and did well at the box office. Vamsam also featured Kannada actor Kishore and actress Anupama Kumar in key roles.

Mouna Guru

An action-thriller, Mouna Guru hit the screens in 2011 and emerged as a sleeper hit. Directed by Santha Kumar, it featured Arulnithi in an intense avatar and helped him add a new dimension to his career. It was later remade in Hindi as Akira with Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

Thagaraaru

Directed by newcomer Vinayaac, Thagaraaru was a mystery-thriller that impressed the fans thanks to its solid screenplay and riveting performances. Released in 2013, the film also featured Poorna in the lead and did decent business at the box office.

Demonte Colony

A horror-thriller, Demonte Colony was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2015 and helped Arulnithi continue his tryst with ‘progressive' films. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu it was shot against a budget of Rs 2 Crore and collected nearly Rs 8 Crore at the box office.

Aarathu Sinam

A remake of the Malayalam hit Memories, Aarathu Sinam was a directed by Arivazhagan and received praise from the critics thanks its solid presentation. Released in 2015, the crime-thriller also featured Aishwarya Rajesh and Aishwarya Dutta in the lead. The supporting cast featured names such as Anupama Kumar and Radha Ravi.