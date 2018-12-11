 »   »   »  Arya Birthday Special: Here's Why His Upcoming Movies Will Definitely Explore The Actor In Him More!

Arya is undoubtedly one of the most talented and hard working actors of the industry. He is indeed a self-made star and over the years, he has delivered a good number of hits and that too with films of different genres. It's a fact that some of his recent movies haven't lived up to the hype. Nevertheless, the actor in him is sure to strike big yet again. On the special day of his birthday, here we take you through his upcoming movies and how they will be game changers for the actor in him.

Arya will be seen playing the lead role in Ameer's directorial venture titled as Santhana Devan, which is a period flick. The film would offer the right opportunity to showcase his amazing actring skills yet again and is expected be something really different and intense, much like Ameer's previous movies. Moreover, we all know how well Arya had portrayed his role in the film Madrasapattinam, which was also a period movie.

Meanwhile, the actor is also a part of Suriya's next film with KV Anand, which also features Mohanlal in it. Reports doing the rounds had hinted that Arya will be seen playing the role of baddie and this man is sure to make a big impact in a character with negative shades.

Arya will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming movie Magamuni, the shoot of which has commenced. The film, which is being directed by Mounaguru fame Santhakumar sounds like a promising movie. We definitely can expect Arya in a real different role.