 »   »   »  Asin Was 'Pressurised' To Do This Film; Was She 'Insecure' About Working With Jyothika?

Her Character Was Weak

Talking about the controversy surrounding her exit from Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Asin said that she rejected the film after listening to the script, as she found her character to be weak. She added that as she had never really signed the film, there was no question of her 'quitting' Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Her Exact Words

"First of all... I had not signed the film to walk out! The role was offered to me and after hearing the script; I was not happy with my character which I thought was very weak and had little to contribute to the story and the film."

'I Was Pressurized From All Quarters'

The Ghajini lady also revealed that she was 'pressurised' to take up the film. However, she turned it down as she was simply not 'comfortable' with her role in the film.

"I have never told anyone that I am a part of that film. And if the media had written like that, it is not my fault. I have to admit here that I was pressurized from all quarters to accept the film. But I am not the kind of person who will take up anything which I am not comfortable," she added.

Was Asin Insecure About Working With Jyothika?

Reacting to rumours of her being 'insecure' about working with Jyothika, the actress said that the Mass heroine's presence in Sillunu Oru Kaadhal 'did not matter' to her at all. She also said that she had never asked for any changes to the script.

She Had Added

"My film Ghajini with Surya was a great experience and I would love to work with Surya again as he is a wonderful actor. And Jyothika being a part of the film does not matter to me in anyway, if my character is well-etched and justified! As for the songs, I never insisted on having three songs picturised on me.

The Bottomline

The role, originally offered to Asin, ultimately went to actress Bhoomika Chawla. Upon its release, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal failed to do well at the box office and received mixed reviews from all corners. However, over the years, it has found a cult following in its own right.