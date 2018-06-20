English
Before Honey Rose, These South Actresses Spoke About Casting Couch

Written By:
    Noted Malayalam actress Honey Rose recently grabbed plenty of attention when she stated that casting couch does exist and added that nearly all actresses have faced it at some point in their respective careers.

    "Yes, it is true that casting couch exists in the industry. Unless and until you are a big star, every woman artiste gets to face various problems," she added.

    As expected, her comments created a buzz and turned the spotlight on the exploitation of women in the film industry. Interestingly, this is not the first time that an actress has spoken about this disturbing topic.

    Here is a look at some other ladies who spoke about similar experiences and ruffled a few feathers along the way.

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

    Last year, in a hard-hitting tweet, Varalaxmi had revealed that the Programming Head of a noted channel once implied she would have to do some 'favours' in order to succeed professionally. In an interview given to a leading website, she had also claimed that many in the industry treat such incidents as a part of the game.

    "Whether women do it or men do it, it's all hushed up. We're conditioned not to speak about it,"
    she had added.

    Radhika Apte

    A couple of years ago, Radhika had told a leading website that even though she has never faced such a situation, casting couch is a reality. She had also claimed that once she was forced to lash out at a South actor when he behaved inappropriately with her.

    Sri Reddy

    A few months ago, Sri Reddy stripped in public and claimed that producers often take advantage of 'local girls' and then refuse to cast them in their films. She also levelled a series of allegations against the likes of Koratala Siva and Rana Daggubati's brother, leaving fans in a state of shock.

    Sandhya Naidu

    After Sri Reddy, actress Sandhya Naidu too made some shocking claims about the industry. She had said that many people who call her 'aunty' in the day ask her to 'sleep with them' at night.

    "They call me 'amma' at the shooting spot in the morning and ask me to come and sleep with them at night. One of them asked me what I was wearing and if it was transparent," she had added.

    Amala Paul

    Earlier this year, Amala Paul filed a police complaint against a businessman and claimed that he was harassing her. While talking about the incident, she had said that the guy spoke to her as if she was a mere 'sex object' and made her feel uncomfortable.

    "When I had gone to do dance rehearsal, a man spoke to me unpleasantly, like he was conducting a trade. I was very shocked and humiliated," she had added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 18:21 [IST]
