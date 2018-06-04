 »   »   »  Before Nana Patekar In Kaala, These Actors Played Iconic Villains In Rajinikanth's Films

Tamil star Rajinikanth's eagerly-awaited Kaala is all set to hit the screens on May 7, 2018. And, as expected, the film has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Directed by noted film-maker Pa Ranjith, the film is touted to be a gangster-drama and features 'Thalaiva' in the role of a don who fights for the rights of his people. Its trailer suggests that the film will have political undertones and touch upon how the oppressed should not hesitate to challenge those in power.

As it so happens, one of the most important aspects of Kaala is the decision to cast Bollywood actor Nana Patekar as the antagonist. The Bommalattam actor plays the role of a powerful politician and his chilling performance might turn out to be the surprise element of Kaala. Judging by the trailer, he will have some intense scenes with Rajini and might give the Superstar a run for his money.

Interestingly, over the years, quite a few actors have impressed as villains in Rajini movies and proved their mettle. Today, let us take a look at four actors who played Rajinikanth's on-screen rivals and made an impact.

Kishore As Veerasekaran In Kabali One of South cinema's most versatile stars, Kishore played Rajinikanth's archnemesis in the 2016 hit Kabali and delivered a fine performance. His raw intensity proved to be the USP of his act and impressed all and sundry. Suman As Adiseshan In Sivaji Noted actor Suman played the role of the powerful and corrupt Adi in the 2007 blockbuster Sivaji and made quite an impact. His cold body language made him the ideal foil to the caring protagonist played by Rajiinikanth. His scenes with Rajini clicked with the audience and added a new dimension to the film. Ramya Krishnan As Neelambari In Padayappa Powerhouse performer Ramya Krishnan played the role of the feisty Neelambari in Padayappa and left fans spellbound. Her portrayal of Rajini's lover-turned-foe was simply epic and is still regarded as her finest performance ever. Her intense on-screen showdowns with the Superstar and their fiery exchanges made Padayappa a must watch. Raghuvaran As Anthony In Baashha Baashha is arguably one of the biggest hits of Rajinikanth's career. And, needless to say, Raghuvan's powerful portrayal of Rajini's on-screen rival Anthony was one of the reasons behind its success. The Anjali actor's intensity matched that of the Superstar and made Baasha a compelling watch. So, will Nana Patekar's Kaala character prove to be as legendary as the ones mentioned above? Tell us in the space below.