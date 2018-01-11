 »   »   » Before Sketch: Box Office Analysis Of Vikram's Previous 5 Movies!

Chiyaan Vikram is gearing up to set the box office on fire with Sketch, which is the actor's special gift for the audiences for the Pongal season. The film graces the big screens tomorrow (January 12, 2018).

Sketch has been tagged as a mass entertainer and Vikram, who is quite selective about the project that he commits, is expected to recreate the same success of his mass entertainers from the past like Dhool, Saamy, Gemini etc.



Directed by Vijay Chander, Sketch is expected to gift Vikram yet another huge blockbuster. Before the mass arrival of Sketch, here we take you through an analysis on the box office performances of Vikram's previous 5 movies.

